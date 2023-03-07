Guess the Starting XI - CCL vs. Real Espana

Welcome back, everyone.
After a torrid start to the season, the Vancouver Whitecaps are set to launch their first CONCACAF Champions League campaign since 2017. For everything you need to know about the matchup, our match preview should be up shortly.
In terms of predictions, three of you selected San Jose win (two with the correct scoreline), for the rest of us, there’s still a lot of work to do. In terms of lineup, it will be interesting to see how Vanni Sartini attempts to balance league play in conjunction with this competition. Alessandro Schopf has been ruled out, so that is notable. The Caps are back in action again on Saturday against FC Dallas, but they do have the luxury of not having to travel between now and then.
Ok, on to rules and standings.
- Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.
- You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.
- You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.
- All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!
- At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings.
