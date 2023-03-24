Guess the Starting XI - Match 5 vs. Minnesota

Welcome back, everyone.

The Vancouver Whitecaps are out on the road this weekend taking on Minnesota United.

A big story for both teams this weekend is international call-ups, especially for the Loons, as they will be missing 7 regular starters heading into this one. For the Whitecaps, they will be without the services of Andres Cubas and Javain Brown. As an additional note, obviously Sergio Cordova is out for a while with injury, but Deiber Caicedo is back in the team and could see his first minutes of 2023 this weekend - great to see!

