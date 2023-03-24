Guess the Starting XI - Match 5 vs. Minnesota

Welcome back, everyone.
The Vancouver Whitecaps are out on the road this weekend taking on Minnesota United.
A big story for both teams this weekend is international call-ups, especially for the Loons, as they will be missing 7 regular starters heading into this one. For the Whitecaps, they will be without the services of Andres Cubas and Javain Brown. As an additional note, obviously Sergio Cordova is out for a while with injury, but Deiber Caicedo is back in the team and could see his first minutes of 2023 this weekend - great to see!
For everything you need to know about the matchup itself, our Caleb Wilkins has you covered here.
Ok, on to rules and standings:
- Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.
- You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.
- You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.
- All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!
- At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings.
