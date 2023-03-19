Report Card: Draw in California

The Whitecaps went down to California after losing away in Honduras and resting their main players. Did it pay off? A draw wasn’t terrible but there needs to be more asked of the players. How did everyone fare though? Check out below:

Yohei Takaoka: 6.5

Takaoka is a notable increase to the options which have tried to replace ‘Caps hero Maxime Crepeau, and looks to be filling in the shoes of competency that the Canadian left two years back. He’s performed some stunning saves, but at the same time, one has to worry about the two times the ball went into his net that were called off. The goal he conceded was all down to him and you can’t help but believe that it is due to his size. Hopefully this can be ironed out as the season goes on.

Ryan Raposo: 6.0

A quieter game than what is now the norm for the Whitecaps’ 2020 draft pick, Raposo continues to make the left flank his own, as right-sided midfielder is making natural left back Luis Martins feel like an afterthought. His technical ability allows him to dribble past opponents with ease, but not much of that was seen today. He probably should have done more to prevent the cross that let in the goal for LA.

Ranko Veselinovic: 6.0

Another decent, yet unremarkable performance from the Serbian. Defense is hardly the problem, but in the future he should probably get tighter to his man.

Tristan Blackmon: 7.5

Broke the scoreline for the Whitecaps and put on a decent defensive display. For a team that doesn’t attack much, there were too many attempts on the Whitecaps’ back line, so defensively there is much to be desired. It didn’t end up screwing them, but also it’s not high praise when there were two more times that the ball went into the back of the net but was VAR’d off. Blackmon’s score is mostly attributed to the attacking help the goal provided and doing a decent job at keeping the goals against respectable.

Javain Brown: 6.0

Brown has been putting in decent plays this season, but he’s far from the centreback/right back hybrid the Whitecaps were hoping to get out of the draft those many years back. The arrival of Laborda has pushed him aside, and this performance is not enough to convince that he is to replace the newly signed Uruguayan.

Andres Cubas: 7.0

An average today, Cubas did his job as necessary but wasn’t called to action too often. Especially near the end of the game, there was no action in the midfield as the LA Galaxy tore through the Whitecaps defense and Cubas had to be on cleanup duty to take care of things. Cubas found himself in more attacking positions today and did provide some threat, but that also could be why the midfield felt a little thin at points. Either way, it’s refreshing to know an average day for the Paraguayan is a good performance overall.

Julian Gressel: 7.0

Gresselmania took over California as the recently committed American stunned with a free kick that led to Blackmon’s header. Gressel added more to the attack and showed how much of a threat he could be with his passing and dribbling. It’s been his strongest game within this new position, and having him as designated free kick taker could pay dividends as the season goes on- now to make sure he stays in Vancouver.

Ryan Gauld: 7.0

Starting off slow, Gauld is finally catching up to performances worthy of the price tag the ‘Caps paid for him this season. In a traditional good Gauld performance, he cut through defense through his passing and pushed the play up as much as he could. A shame that there wasn’t much more up to to convert the chances he was setting up but more on that later.

Cristian Dajome: 6.0

Dajome, much like Gauld is speeding up his performances to the levels that were expected prior to last season. Looking like he was one of the first names out the door, Dajome is working back up to being someone the Whitecaps can rely on. Maybe this has to do with finally playing him in an attacking role instead of in defense as was the major trend last season. His positives in his play do make for a better attacker than defender and today he showed just that. Sartini needs to find a formation in order to make the most of the Colombian, and taking him off two thirds into the game just doesn’t allow Dajome the leg room to properly get stuck into the

Brian White: 6.5

It looks like all White needed was confidence. Nothing has really changed in his style of play greatly over the offseason, but after scoring in the CCL, you see a fire in the American strikers’ play. He still unfortunately sometimes is missing just that extra 5% to take him to the next level, especially on crosses. Still, it’s good to see him become more ambitious, attempting a bicycle kick at one point. Hopefully he can stay on this trajectory and we can see him hit 10-12 goals this season.

Sergio Cordova: 5.5

Cavallini may have had his fair share of frustrations and odd (Violent) tendencies but at the very least he put the ball in the back of the net to justify his DP tag. Cordova on the other hand is a DP on a trajectory to be less impactful than the polarizing Canadian was even on his worst days. It’s unfortunate that he’s picked up an injury before contributing to the Whitecaps as now even more pressure to perform will be put on him once he returns. Again, on the field he was slow and less than agile. His size makes him look clumsy on the ball and what he does with it doesn’t do much to help shy away from that. I am not impressed with this signing, as the way he was brought in left a sour taste in my mouth, and the resurgence of White and now Becher, it looks like it was money spent just to be spent for the Venezuelan forward.

Pedro Vite: 6.0

Vite does well to compliment Dajome’s play. In some ways the feel like the same player, and Vite’s ceiling feels higher than the Colombian’s. Today he pushed forwards in runs and got in the middle to create chances for the team. The formation unfortunately causes a lot of bunch up in the centre of the field so a lot of Vite’s attacks were neutered. I’d like to see him be put in a no. 10 role to see how he performs.

Alessandro Schöpf: 6.0

Schopf still has a lot to prove before he makes his stamp on the team, as he’s another player who is vastly underperforming as compared to his billing. He was touted as being a midfielder with European pedigree but he increasingly looks like an average MLS player on a good day and below the standard on a bad day. Today was in between that so not much of a notable performance on his part.

Matthias Laborda: 6.5

Away from the doom and gloom, Laborda is consistently firing well on the back line, albeit out of position. His movement feels slow and a little sluggish, and his positioning is quite limited in comparison to most wide backs. Luckily, his class shows in the fact that he is a competent enough defender to adapt to the position change. Laborda is by far the best right back the Whitecaps have at the moment, but I feel like putting him back to his natural centre back position would allow for better results.

Sebastian Berhalter: 6.0

Berhalter came into the game and played his part, but also was pretty dynamic compared to what was usually expected of him. It was a good performance for the young American, and shows that he can still hang with the rest of the team, even if his role is reduced to being a key piece of the clockwork.

Agree with these ratings? Sound off in the comments below.