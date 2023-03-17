Guess the Starting XI - Match 4 at LA Galaxy

Welcome back, everyone.

After an eventful midweek jaunt down to Honduras, the Vancouver Whitecaps are back in action this Saturday against the LA Galaxy with a fairly well rested roster.

For everything you need to know about the matchup specifically, be sure to check out our match preview here.

In terms of predictions, Vanni Sartini had no injuries of note prior to training on Friday, but I will update here if I hear anything different. I would expect most of those who sat out Wednesday to play this weekend.

Ok, on to rules and standings.