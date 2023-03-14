Guess the Starting XI - CCL vs. Real Espana (Second Leg)

Welcome back, everyone.
The busy schedule for the Whitecaps continues as they head to Honduras to see out their CCL matchup with Real Espana after a 5-0 first leg at BC Place.
It will be interesting see how Vanni manages his squad given the large scoreline of the first match and the overall importance of lifting their league form, as the Whitecaps will play again this Saturday in LA. There are no standout injuries or absences I’m aware of since this past weekend. However, the Whitecaps have left some key players home in Vancouver ahead of this matchup, which is a bit of a surprise for me.
#VWFC’s Vanni Sartini says the following players have remained in Vancouver and won’t play tomorrow in the #SCCL23 at Real CD España.— Har Journalist (@HarJournalist) March 14, 2023
Ryan Gauld, Julian Gressel, Andres Cubas, Ranko Veselinovic, and Alessandro Schopf.
My opinion, I expect Thomas Hasal will start in net. #CCL
Ok, on to rules and standings.
- Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.
- You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.
- You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.
- All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!
- At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings.
