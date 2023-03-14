Guess the Starting XI - CCL vs. Real Espana (Second Leg)

Welcome back, everyone.

The busy schedule for the Whitecaps continues as they head to Honduras to see out their CCL matchup with Real Espana after a 5-0 first leg at BC Place.

It will be interesting see how Vanni manages his squad given the large scoreline of the first match and the overall importance of lifting their league form, as the Whitecaps will play again this Saturday in LA. There are no standout injuries or absences I’m aware of since this past weekend. However, the Whitecaps have left some key players home in Vancouver ahead of this matchup, which is a bit of a surprise for me.

#VWFC’s Vanni Sartini says the following players have remained in Vancouver and won’t play tomorrow in the #SCCL23 at Real CD España.



Ryan Gauld, Julian Gressel, Andres Cubas, Ranko Veselinovic, and Alessandro Schopf.



My opinion, I expect Thomas Hasal will start in net. #CCL — Har Journalist (@HarJournalist) March 14, 2023

Ok, on to rules and standings.