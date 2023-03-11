Guess the Starting XI - Match 3 vs. FC Dallas

Welcome back everyone.
Apologies for the abbreviated column as I am in transit at the moment. I will have updated standings in advance of the next match.
The Whitecaps are looking for their first MLS points of this young season against an FC Dallas side that had a lot of success last year. It’s crucial that Vancouver starts to build their home form in MLS play, equally though, they have to consider their midweek trip to Honduras.
In terms of injuries and absences, Alessandro Schopf is still on the mend, so not sure if he’ll start.
Ok, on to rules and such. Good luck everyone.
- Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.
- You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.
- You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.
- All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!
- At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings.
