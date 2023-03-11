Guess the Starting XI - Match 3 vs. FC Dallas

Welcome back everyone.

Apologies for the abbreviated column as I am in transit at the moment. I will have updated standings in advance of the next match.

The Whitecaps are looking for their first MLS points of this young season against an FC Dallas side that had a lot of success last year. It’s crucial that Vancouver starts to build their home form in MLS play, equally though, they have to consider their midweek trip to Honduras.

In terms of injuries and absences, Alessandro Schopf is still on the mend, so not sure if he’ll start.

Ok, on to rules and such. Good luck everyone.