Coffee with the Caps, Friday January 20

January is flying by and that means MLS will be back before we know it.

This point was driven home earlier this week when the Caps faced off against Hamburg SV in their first pre-season friendly of the year, falling 2-0 to the German side.

In some sense this shouldn’t be a surprise. The Caps certainly have the pieces needed to be competitive but they’re going up against a team who is fit and, based on the fact that they sit second in the 2. Bundesliga, in form.

Still, there were some bright spots, including the positive play of Ali Ahmed, who slotted in at wingback and looked lively. He is one of three guys (alongside Simon Becher and Max Anchor) who got first team contracts this offseason and, no offense to the other two, seems the most likely to take advantage of the glut of games to get some starts, even at a crowded wingback position.

While Anchor will be on the roster, there are rumblings that the Caps are kicking the tires on another goalkeeper option, Nikita Haikin, a Russian keeper who just recently saw his contract with Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt, where he seemed to start pretty regularly over his three year stint with the club.

There were rumblings that Haikin was training with the club in Spain, something that turned out not to be true and now it appears the Caps are looking elsewhere for any sort of keeper option.

Source, #VWFC are no longer looking at free agent goalkeeper Nikita Haikin.#MLS https://t.co/pS0m8tbQLn — Har Journalist (@HarJournalist) January 20, 2023

Given the current international spot situation, I suppose this makes sense. Most MLS observers are, like myself, against burning an international spot on a keeper.

But comments from Vanni Sartini have underscored the need for a new face in the keeper room. The domestic/American options have dried up, unless the Caps are willing to splurge in a trade, and the club desperately needs an upgrade on their current options.

The team will play enough games to give Hasal a chance in goal, so as not to totally nuke his development, but if the club needs to burn an international spot on an upgrade, I personally am all for it.

If you missed the friendly and want a recap, Sam Rowan has you covered.

Rest in peace Anton Walkes, the Charlotte FC player, who died in a boating accident. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and teammates

Indications that the Caps will get news of their Leagues Cup draw today, which is reportedly LA Galaxy and Leon.

Mañana se darán a conocer los grupos de la Leagues Cup como torneo oficial entre Liga MX y MLS



Chivas jugaría contra FC Cincinnati y Sporting KC



América contra Columbus Crew y la nueva franquicia de St. Louis City



Galaxy de Chicharito contra León y Whitecaps @FOXSportsMX — Fernando Cevallos (@FerCevallosF) January 19, 2023

The Caps are hoping the European pre-season means a bit of European quality rubs off on the team

MLS is not happy that IFAB isn’t going to let them give concussion subs a trial run

Carl Robinson is set to return to MLS — but don’t worry, it’ll be as an assistant to Wayne Rooney at DC United