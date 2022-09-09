Coffee with the Caps, Friday September 9

Good Friday morning Caps fans, hope you all are seeing your week chug along and the weekend start to come into focus.

For those who are partial to the British monarchy, condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth, recognizing that our neighbors to the north do have a bit more at stake in this than we do in the United States.

In case you were wondering about Vanni Sartini’s take on the matter:

#VWFC's Vanni.



“She’s been an iconic figure all my life. One of those characters you think is going to be immortal. She lived a long life. She was the head of state in Canada. I think it’s anachronistic that we still have monarchies in the twenty-first century, that’s my take.” — Har Journalist (@HarJournalist) September 8, 2022

On the football pitch, the Caps are back in action against the Colorado Rapids tomorrow night. It seems like just yesterday these two teams played, with the Caps riding high in what might have been one of their more comprehensive wins all season. Now both teams find themselves on the outskirts of the playoff race, staring down disappointing seasons.

The Caps will have to do battle without their two most viable attacking threats, with Lucas Cavallini’s suspension confirmed at an three additional games, as had been previously reported and expected. Ryan Gauld will also miss out due to yellow card accumulation.

I will save the world any additional Cava discourse — Caleb Wilkins had a piece this week far better than anything I could muster.

I am personally pessimistic about how things will go tonight, for obvious reasons. Perhaps I’ve gotten too cynical. Or maybe I’ve just been a fan of this team for long enough now that I know what to expect.

In any event, this season has been so all over the place that the most Whitecaps thing to have happen would be for them to come out and batter the Rapids. It might not mean much for the playoff push but it would be a cathartic experience for the rest of us.

Without further ado, the best links the internet could rustle up:

Shameless Self Promotion

The aforementioned Caleb treatise on what to do with Lucas Cavallini is a must-read and will probably be the money question heading into the offseason.

Best of the Rest

Orlando City SC won their first trophy as a club Wednesday, beating Sacramento Republic in the U.S. Open Cup final. The match was marred by spying allegations against Orlando

The Canadian Men’s National Team will have their last pre-World Cup friendly against Japan, a quality test for John Herdman’s side

Meanwhile, on the women’s side, Canada saw off Australia 2-1 in a friendly behind two Adriana Leon goals

Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez was suspended for a bust up with manager Gonzalo Pineda, a reminder that it could be worse for the Caps