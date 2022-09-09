Guess the Starting XI - Match 30 vs. Colorado

Welcome back everyone.

It has been a tough couple of weeks for the Vancouver Whitecaps, who now find themselves further and further away from the Western Conference playoff picture. Thankfully though, there is still something to be decided in these final five matches: the Guess the Starting XI Contest!

Even though the blue and white are unlikely to make it to the postseason, there is still a lot to watch out for over the home stretch. If Vanni Sartini is staying around for another season (which if you ask me, I think he is) then he may very well drop some hints about which players he views as part of the long-term future of the club (and which he does not) in the final five. Personally, I am curious about the striker position, where a couple of CPL grads may have the chance to show what they can do at the MLS level.

In terms of this matchup with Colorado, the Whitecaps only played the Rapids a couple of weeks ago, winning 2-1 at BC Place thanks to a brace from Ryan Gauld.

Since then, the Whitecaps are winless in three, while the Rapids are winless in their last four given their extra midweek fixture. For Colorado in particular, they’ve suffered two blowout losses since they last faced the Caps: 6-0 in Philadelphia and 4-1 in Nashville. The teams sit 10th and 11th respectively in the West.

In terms of the line-up for Vancouver, Lucas Cavallini is still out with suspension, while Ryan Gauld will also have to sit this one out due to yellow card accumulation. Seb Berhalter picked up a knee injury at traning during the week and was seen on crutches although there has been no official update.

Ok, on to rules and standings: