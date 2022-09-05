Report Card: A big mis-Quake for listless Caps in San Jose

If you thought the frustrations from the 2022 Vancouver Whitecaps’ season were over, well, think again.

Two first half goals were enough from San Jose Earthquakes to see off the Caps Sunday night, even as the home side firmly parked the bus in the second half. This meant there were plenty of chances to be had — but the Caps couldn’t capitalize on any of them.

What does this all add up to? An intriguing report card — but not for the right reasons.

Thomas Hasal: 5.5

Couldn’t do much about the first goal but probably should have done better to prevent the second, though he was likely screened a bit by his defenders. This really sums up the match for Hasal: He did the things you would expect but didn’t go above and beyond to help keep the Caps in this game.

Cristian Dajome: 4

A tough outing for Dajome. Was wasteful when a couple promising opportunities came his way and the Caps really elected to play through Gressel on the opposite side the rest of the match. One wonders if a frustrating season for Dajome, one where he has been moved around the pitch seemingly at will, is starting to really take its toll.

Tristan Blackmon: 6

Got beat a couple of times early but seemed to recover pretty well. Blackmon should clearly be the preferred option here moving forward and he is good at providing another outlet for the Caps to move the ball out to flanks, feeding Gressel.

Ranko Veselinovic: 6.5

All three centerbacks had some slip-ups in the early part of the game but Ranko’s were the slightest and I thought he was the steadiest of the backline from start to finish. Had some dangerous moments off set pieces, just was narrowly offsides on what otherwise was a smart finish. Made a big mistake to allow Jeremy Ebobisse in on goal but made a big recovery to save his own blushes.

Javain Brown: 4.5

Got turned by Cade Cowell with ease in the buildup to the first goal. Indeed, Cowell continued to get the better of Brown, who was also a bit unsettled in possession and building out of the back. Not one of his better performances.

Julian Gressel: 7.5

Probably the most dangerous player on the pitch for the Caps and he logged a whopping five key passes over the course of the match. Was effective as the primary cog the Caps played through over the second half and, on another night, he could have had a goal and/or assist. His service, however, was often left wanting.

Andres Cubas: 7

A composed performance from Cubas, who consistently was called upon to recover the ball well in the midfield third, even if the resulting attack didn’t come to much. That wasn’t down to Cubas though — despite attempting by far the most passes of any player on the pitch, the was quite accurate and an effective outlet to start attacking moves. The midfield did slip up in tracking Jamiero Montero’s run on the second goal but that was also a total systems failure.

Russell Teibert: 5

Didn’t see much of the ball and didn’t create much, though he made a couple of potentially dangerous runs to mix things up in the second half. While he didn’t make any huge gaffes defensively, the entire midfield was adrift on the second goal. Perhaps predictably, Teibert didn’t offer a ton here.

Alessandro Schopf: 6

Had some real flashes of quality, including a great low cross into the box that, on another night, could have brought about a goal. Also had some good ball winning moments and helped the Caps build through the midfield but never really could build on this to consistently leave an imprint on the match.

Ryan Gauld: 6.5

Disappointing that Gauld picked up an unnecessary yellow card, meaning the Caps will be without two of their key attackers on Friday due to suspension. Was a bit off from his usual dynamic self but still managed to create some chances, including three key passes, and had a couple curling shots that narrowly missed their target.

Brian White: 4

Didn’t have a ton of clear cut chances but was inefficient with the ones that did come his way, including the gilded chance he had come 1v1 against J.T. Marcinkowski. If he buries that one, with a half hour left to play, the result could have been different. A tough day at the office for White, who had a couple ill-timed giveaways that fed Quakes chances.

Pedro Vite: 6.5

Thought he brought a more controlled and more dynamic presence than Dajome did and he helped create a couple of decent chances. Also had a couple of giveaways, showing he is still trying to find his feet in MLS with limited minutes.

Marcus Godinho: 6

Came on as the Caps began holding onto the ball more and more, meaning his time was spent almost entirely in the Quakes’ attacking third. Made a modest impact but the Caps were firmly running things through Gressel or building up the center of the park at this point, leaving him with less to do.

Tos Ricketts

Leo Owusu

Sebastian Berhalter: N/A

A group of guys Vanni Sartini brought on in the 77th minute in a final attempt to wrestle back control of the match. None were bad but none had the desired effect either.