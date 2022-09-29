Guess the Starting XI - Match 33 vs. Austin FC

Welcome back eveyone.

We are almost done with the 2022 MLS regular season. While the Vancouver Whitecaps’ playoff hopes are slim, there is still plenty left to play for here in the Guess the Starting XI contest.

Austin FC has been one of the most pleasantly surprising teams in MLS for most of the season but have slowed down in recent weeks, so it will be a good opportunity for the Whitecaps to continue their positive form and finish out their last home match of the year on a high note.

In terms of availability, Lucas Cavallini is in the squad once again while Andres Cubas also looks to be back to full health after picking up an injury last time out.

As a final note, we should have a special prize for the winner of the contest following the conclusion of the regular season, so stay tuned for that.

Ok, on to rules and standings: