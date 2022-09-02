Guess the Starting XI - Match 29 vs. San Jose

Welcome back everyone.
After a tough match for both predictions and the Whitecaps last time out against Nashville, we’ll all have a chance to bounce back this weekend as Vancouver heads out on the road to face a struggling San Jose side.
I have all the details of the matchup here in our pre-match report.
In terms of injuries and suspensions, Lucas Cavallini won’t be available, but other than that, Vanni Sartini has no new injuries to deal with. Added to this, it is confimed that Thomas Hasal will have the net again on Sunday, so that’s a free point for everyone.
Ok, on to rules and standings:
- Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.
- You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.
- You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.
- All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!
- At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings.
