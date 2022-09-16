Guess the Starting XI - Match 32 vs. Seattle

Welcome back everyone.

It’s another busy week for the Whitecaps as they will try to ride the momentum of a big 3-0 win over the Galaxy back on Wednesday.

Vanni Sartini fielded several surprising starters midweek including Luis Martins and Leo Owusu, so it will be interesting to see how many players are rotated for this weekend against Seattle.

In terms of the matchup, like the Galaxy, the Sounders are scrapping for a final playoff place in the West and the Whitecaps would once again keep their hopes alive while making a serious dent in the aspirations of their rivals with another big home win.

History has not been kind in terms of this matchup for the Whitecaps, as they are winless against the Sounders since 2017. Can Vanni Sartini find some more magic this weekend? We shall see...

As far as I am aware, the only injury or suspension update since Wednesday is that Seb Berhalter is not available due to yellow card accumulation.

Ok, on to rules and standings: