Guess the Starting XI - Match 31 vs. LA Galaxy

It’s always tough when the playoff race effectively comes to an end, often leaving us wondering what is left to play for over the final matches of the season. When the Vancouver Whitecaps host the LA Galaxy on Wednesday night at BC Place, one of those motivations for the home team will be doing their best to keep LAG below the Western Conference playoff bar.

Things really started to go off the rails for Vancouver when they lost a 5-2 road contest to the Galaxy back on August 13th, meanwhile, LA has been treading water, still below the playoff line in 8th place, drawing three of their last four.

In terms of lineup considerations, Vanni Sartini indicated on Tuesday that he would be fielding his best team, with thoughts of next year only playing a very secondary role in his mind. In terms of injuries, Seb Berhalter was back to full training but I would not expect him to start. Lucas Cavallini is still suspended, while Ryan Gauld will be back in the fold.

