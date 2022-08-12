Guess the Starting XI - Match 25 @ LA Galaxy

Welcome back everyone.
Hope you’re having a good week. I’ve served up a match preview here, so be sure to check that out for all the latest insights and updates.
In terms of the competition, after limited roster availability this last weekend, Sartini should have a few more tough decisions to make for this one, so no more easy lineup predictions for you!
Look at who’s back!— Sarita Patel - 'Caps Club Reporter (@SaritaReports) August 10, 2022
Andrés Cubas, Marcus Godinho and Florian Jungwirth have returned to full team training after completing their MLS health and safety protocols. @WhitecapsFC | #VWFC pic.twitter.com/p57qgNC2K9
Per Vanni Sartini:— Eighty Six Forever (@86forever) August 10, 2022
- No Brian White this weekend.
- Schopf had his first full training session today. #VWFC
Ok, on to rules and standings:
- Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.
- You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.
- You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.
- All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!
- At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings.
