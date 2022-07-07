Guess the Starting XI - Match 19 vs. Minnesota United

Welcome back everyone.
This week, the Vancouver Whitecaps have a Friday night clash that is perhaps the first true “six-pointer” of the MLS campaign for Vancouver.
Both the Whitecaps and Minnesota United are level on matches played and points, so this will have a big significance in terms of the final couple of spots in the Western conference playoff race.
On Wednesday, Vanni Sartini said that over this next 5 game stretch, he expects everyone on the roster to see minutes and that we won’t be seeing the same starting XI from match to match. So, that should make things fun as always for our contest. Also, a shout out to AmandaC who correctly predicted the 1-0 result last weekend.
On the injury front, here is the latest from training on Friday.
Here at #VWFC training today ahead of their clash with #MNUFC tomorrow— Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic (@AlexGangueRuzic) July 7, 2022
Bit of injury updates:
OUT:
Cristian Gutierrez
Thomas Hasal
Luis Martins
Sebastian Berhalter
Deiber Caicedo
Questionable:
Caio Alexandre
Michael Baldisimo pic.twitter.com/LGJ2MLCLIj
Ok, on to rules and standings.
- Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.
- You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.
- You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.
- All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!
- At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings.
