Guess the Starting XI - Match 19 vs. Minnesota United

Welcome back everyone.

This week, the Vancouver Whitecaps have a Friday night clash that is perhaps the first true “six-pointer” of the MLS campaign for Vancouver.

Both the Whitecaps and Minnesota United are level on matches played and points, so this will have a big significance in terms of the final couple of spots in the Western conference playoff race.

On Wednesday, Vanni Sartini said that over this next 5 game stretch, he expects everyone on the roster to see minutes and that we won’t be seeing the same starting XI from match to match. So, that should make things fun as always for our contest. Also, a shout out to AmandaC who correctly predicted the 1-0 result last weekend.

On the injury front, here is the latest from training on Friday.

Here at #VWFC training today ahead of their clash with #MNUFC tomorrow



Bit of injury updates:



OUT:

Cristian Gutierrez

Thomas Hasal

Luis Martins

Sebastian Berhalter

Deiber Caicedo



Questionable:

Caio Alexandre

Michael Baldisimo pic.twitter.com/LGJ2MLCLIj — Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic (@AlexGangueRuzic) July 7, 2022

Ok, on to rules and standings.