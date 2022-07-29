Guess the Starting XI - Match 23 vs. Nashville

Welcome back everyone.

A big congrats to the Vancouver Whitecaps for lifting the Voyageurs Cup midweek against Toronto FC. With one of the two main goals for the season successfully completed, the Whitecaps can now focus solely on the rest of their MLS schedule and trying to climb into a playoff spot.

Because of the oddities of Nashville’s entrance to MLS and COVID affected seasons, this is actually the first ever match up between these two sides. Nashville currently sit 6th in the West, five points ahead of the Whitecaps and level in terms of matches played. Nashville is tied with Real Salt Lake for the lowest scoring team currently in the playoff race in the West with 28 goals for. Equally though, their defensive record is very solid, having conceded more than two goals only once all season.

As for Vancouver, you’d have to imagine will see more squad rotation to round out a busy week. Marcus Godinho, Julian Gressel, Pedro Vite and Javain Brown all did not start in the cup final so we’ll have to see who Vanni decides to feature this upcoming weekend. As always, I’ll look to update injury status as we learn more from training at the end of the week.

Ok, on to rules and standings.