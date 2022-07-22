Guess the Starting XI - Match 22 vs. Chicago

Welcome back everyone.

Before the Vancouver Whitecaps stare down one of their biggest matches since 2015, they’ll face the Chicago Fire this weekend at BC Place.

The Whitecaps will be looking to follow up two hard-earned road draws by claiming three points at home against an underwhelming Fire side that has really struggled to find an identity so far this season. Currently, Chicago sits 12th in the East on 23 points through 21 matches played.

For Vancouver, after dealing with so many injuries recently, it will be a relief to have some key contributors back in the fold available for selection over the next two matches. Perhaps the most interesting spot on the roster right now is between the sticks, where Cody Cropper, Thomas Hasal and Isaac Boehmer are all available. As such, it will be interesting to see who gets the start on Saturday night as well as what that might indicate for midweek - I would think that if you want to get Hasal match fit, he needs to start on Saturday because I can’t imagine them dropping him cold into the championship final. There’s also the question of how much of a role Julian Gressel will have to play, having just joined the squad early in the week.

As for those who are not available this weekend, you can find that below:

Ok, on to rules and standings: