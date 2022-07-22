Coffee with the Caps: Friday July 22

Good Friday morning Caps fans. Hope you’re wrapping up those last tasks at the office and are starting to let your thoughts drift towards the weekend.

The Caps will have a date with the Chicago Fire — the first time in some time the two teams have faced off.

But this week we got the annual sneak peek of what MLS free agency will look like. While the first couple of free agent crops left something to be desired, the gradual relaxing of eligibility restrictions means there will be a relatively strong pool of options to pick from if the Caps elect to tap into it.

That means we get to play everyone’s favorite game of trying to figure out who the Caps probably won’t sign but should in free agency. If you want to follow along, here is a list of projected free agents — per usual, we’ll focus on the guys who are out of contract because, well, Miles Robinson ain’t hitting the open market.

The name that immediately caused everyone’s eyes to buy out of their head like a cartoon rabbit is Jonathan Osorio, who has been linked to the Caps in the past for trades and who appears to be out-of-contract.

Now, let’s just say that if there is mutual interest there, then Osorio is a must get for Vancouver. The rest of this column would frankly be moot — if he doesn’t want to go abroad, the Caps should do everything they can to land him.

Osorio has bagged five goals and four assists, outperforming his expected goals and genuinely being Jonathan Osorio on a Toronto FC team that has been a bit of a dumpster fire. He remains one of the most productive forwards in MLS and while it might be a tight room with him, Brian White and Lucas Cavallini, the Caps could either move one of those two on or, finally, have some forward depth.

Being Canadian, his options will be potentially more limited and this gives us all a realistic chance of dreaming about his signing.

Another name I’ll toss out as a potentially attractive option: Andreu Fontas.

Yeah, I know Sporting KC have sucked this year. And Peter Vermes’ unique system makes it tough to evaluate how a guy like Fontas might do in Vanni Sartini’s system.

But Fontas is one of the best centerbacks in the league at passing, progressing the ball with productivity that rivals the best in the league. His actual defense is pretty average but he presents an intriguing option for a depth CB, particularly given that Florian Jungwirth is likely to move on. Taking up an international spot might make this one a non-starter (you could find a CPL guy if you’re going for depth) but itfits in with the goal of finding another left-footed CB.

Alex Callens, Aaron Long and Ryan Hollingshead all present other potential options. Or we can just see if old friend Brek Shea has his option picked up by Inter Miami — he would certainly improve the quality of hair on the Caps.

Best of the Rest

Best wishes to Simon Colyn, who is permanently heading to PSV after a successful loan stint there

A more objective look at the best free agents available in the offseason

A word to the wise if the Caps ever attempt to launch a rebrand (which we really, really hope they don’t)

Unsurprising given the Apple TV deal, but MLS is expecting a much smaller payout from linear TV this time around