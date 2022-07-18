Coffee with the Caps, Monday July 18

Good Monday morning Caps fans — hope you all are gearing up for the week ahead with the passion of Vanni Sartini confronting a Portland Timbers assistant.

Well, the most important thing about Sunday night’s derby match was that it didn’t kill of the good vibes.

In seriousness, the Caps had perhaps their best first half of the season, helped Brian White find his 2021 form and got some much needed help from Isaac Boehmer. Some helter skelter defense finally caught up with them in the form of a sloppy penalty, conceded by Tristan Blackmon, but a 1-1 draw was a shabby result by any stretch of the imagination.

The hero of the hour was certainly Boehmer, who turned in a couple truly spectacular saves, most notably an incredible reflexive parry of Claudio Bravo’s shot from close range.

It has been a pretty darn solid start for Boehmer to his senior team career and it adds a new wrinkle to what we assumed would be a two-player competition to be the team’s full-time, starting keeper between Thomas Hasal, who is on the mend, and Cody Cropper, who is not.

Now, the Caps have had a recent history filled with guys having absolutely stormers early in their keeping careers before regressing to some sort of mean. Hasal is the perfect example of this and Cropper appeared to be experiencing something similar before his unfortunate head injury.

Boehmer’s very small sample size make interpreting and comparing his stats to the others difficult to say the least. But he has done something that Cropper has struggled with in the last couple of games: Making the saves beyond what you would expect an MLS-caliber keeper to make.

Sometimes in a clutch situation, a big save not only denies the other team a goal, it also boosts your own momentum. It can restore the confidence of your defense, particularly when an individual mistake is made. That’s the kind of lift the Caps have gotten from Boehmer and they’ve gotten two road results in the process.

Whether this is sustainable is, of course, unclear. Boehmer hasn’t exactly set the world on fire on the reserve team and thus has confident performance in MLS have come as a bit of a surprise. You would expect some mistakes to happen but, for now, he has left the coaching staff with a genuine dilemma ahead of Hasal’s return from injury.

With some big matches coming up, getting the keeper decision right will be of the utmost importance.

Shameless Self Promotion

Caleb recaps the Timbers match and outlines why you should be feeling decent about the end result

Best of the Rest

Julian Gressel appears happy enough to be coming to Vancouver ... but not happy about how his departure from DC United was handled:

#VWFC's Julian Gressel on @ZeeSoccerPod



“I had absolutely no idea.”



Was preparing to fly out w/ #DCUnited to play at #MNUFC



Found out about the trade minutes after it was on twitter. Was shocked by the trade, not happy with the process. His agent found out from Gressel.#MLS — Har Journalist (@HarJournalist) July 17, 2022

Are the Caps the best they’ve ever been, from a roster construction standpoint? And what needs to happen to shore up remaining areas of need?

Some are wondering whether Gareth Bale’s deal (the Welsh star made his debut Sunday) is actually a TAM one

In a fairly predictable twist, the Seattle Sounders are not the same team that won the CONCACAF Champions League, their star says

The Canadian men’s soccer team is going so far as to create a players’ association amid the chaos with the federation