Guess the Starting XI - Match 21 vs. Portland

Similar to last weekend against Minnesota, the Vancouver Whitecaps will have an opportunity to take crucial points off of a Western Conference rival when visiting the Portland Timbers this upcoming Sunday night at Providence Park.

The Timbers currently sit one point above Vancouver, 9th in the West on 26 points, with both teams level in terms of matches played. Back on April 10th, the Timbers took all three points at BC Place with a 3-2 victory. The Timbers are undefeated in their last five matches and coming off of a huge road win in Cascadia over the Seattle Sounders.

In terms of the Whitecaps’ lineup, we will have to monitor which players who were not available midweek will be eligible to start on Sunday night. While the Whitecaps were able to survive on Wednesday with nine absences, their depth could be tested even further this weekend.

Media just spoke to Vanni Sartini, Cubas, Ranko, Owusu will be back for #VWFC’s match at #RCTID



Cropper, Brown, Caicedo, Berhalter, Gutierrez, Hasal, Martins are out.



Godinho questionable.



Boehmer will start, Anchor will be the backup goalkeeper.



Gressel won’t play.#PORvVAN pic.twitter.com/ithgQAXPm9 — Har Journalist (@HarJournalist) July 15, 2022

A big shout-out to Island Life who smashed the prediction midweek with a perfect score!

