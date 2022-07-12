Guess the Starting XI - Match 20 vs. Cincinnati

Welcome back everyone.
After a tough home loss for Vancouver this past weekend they will be looking to rebound on the road this Wednesday evening in Ohio with a contest against FC Cincinnati.
After a couple of years of bottom dwelling, the blue and orange have found a modicum of consistency this season, starting the year strongly and now sitting 7th in the East, just three points out of 4th.
I won’t profess to be an expert on the ins and outs of Cincinnati but one thing really does stand out: their matches are always entertaining. They are one of only three teams in MLS this season with more than 30 goals for and against, so there should be some action in this match no matter the final result. In terms of form, Cincinnati is coming off of three straight draws and are undefeated in their last five, although only collecting one win over that span.
In terms of Vancouver, the injuries and absences are once again adding up, should make for interesting squad selection!
#VWFC Andres Cubas will not play on Wednesday. He’s out with an abductor injury. Hasn’t trained this week.— Har Journalist (@HarJournalist) July 12, 2022
The following players are also out and won’t travel to Cincinnati today.
Godinho
Veselinovic
Hasal
Berhalter
Caicedo
Gutierrez
Martins #CINvVAN#MLS https://t.co/kvG3RGDnKP pic.twitter.com/8RHQxsklid
Ok, on to rules and standings.
- Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.
- You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.
- You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.
- All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!
- At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings.
