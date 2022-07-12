Guess the Starting XI - Match 20 vs. Cincinnati

Welcome back everyone.

After a tough home loss for Vancouver this past weekend they will be looking to rebound on the road this Wednesday evening in Ohio with a contest against FC Cincinnati.

After a couple of years of bottom dwelling, the blue and orange have found a modicum of consistency this season, starting the year strongly and now sitting 7th in the East, just three points out of 4th.

I won’t profess to be an expert on the ins and outs of Cincinnati but one thing really does stand out: their matches are always entertaining. They are one of only three teams in MLS this season with more than 30 goals for and against, so there should be some action in this match no matter the final result. In terms of form, Cincinnati is coming off of three straight draws and are undefeated in their last five, although only collecting one win over that span.

In terms of Vancouver, the injuries and absences are once again adding up, should make for interesting squad selection!

#VWFC Andres Cubas will not play on Wednesday. He’s out with an abductor injury. Hasn’t trained this week.



The following players are also out and won’t travel to Cincinnati today.



Godinho

Veselinovic

Hasal

Berhalter

Caicedo

Gutierrez

Martins #CINvVAN#MLS https://t.co/kvG3RGDnKP pic.twitter.com/8RHQxsklid — Har Journalist (@HarJournalist) July 12, 2022

