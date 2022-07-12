 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Guess the Starting XI - Match 20 vs. Cincinnati

The Whitecaps are on the road midweek to face a rejuvenated Cinci side.

By Samuel Rowan
MLS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC at FC Cincinnati Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome back everyone.

After a tough home loss for Vancouver this past weekend they will be looking to rebound on the road this Wednesday evening in Ohio with a contest against FC Cincinnati.

After a couple of years of bottom dwelling, the blue and orange have found a modicum of consistency this season, starting the year strongly and now sitting 7th in the East, just three points out of 4th.

I won’t profess to be an expert on the ins and outs of Cincinnati but one thing really does stand out: their matches are always entertaining. They are one of only three teams in MLS this season with more than 30 goals for and against, so there should be some action in this match no matter the final result. In terms of form, Cincinnati is coming off of three straight draws and are undefeated in their last five, although only collecting one win over that span.

In terms of Vancouver, the injuries and absences are once again adding up, should make for interesting squad selection!

Ok, on to rules and standings.

  • Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.
  • You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.
  • You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.
  • All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!
  • At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings.

