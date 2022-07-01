Coffee with the Caps, Friday July 1

Good Friday morning Caps fans and a happy Canada Day to all.

Here in the U.S. we are powering through before our long weekend (whether you’re in the mood to feel patriotic or not) — hopefully the holiday weekend is enjoyable for all of you all as well.

The news appears bad for Deiber Caicedo, who limped off early in the first half of the 0-0 draw with New England on Sunday.

Vanni Sartini was coy about his condition but surgery is required and it sounds rather serious, leading to fears that the ACL is torn.

Vanni Sartini says Deiber Caicedo will be out for some time and might require surgery and is seeing a specialist. #VWFC — Joshua Rey (@JoshuaRey91) June 29, 2022

We of course wish Don Dei a speedy recovery. Its a bad break for Caicedo, as he was rounding into very good form over the last few weeks and has seemed to supplant Cristian Dajome as the preferred winger. Caicedo’s linkup play with Lucas Cavallini is on point and his flexibility to play as an out-and-out striker or winger is quite welcome.

Obviously we are not doctors (I just play one on TV). And absent a more concrete diagnosis, it is difficult to speculate. But if Caicedo is done for the year, one wonders if the Caps will target another winger over the summer.

Dajome is obviously the main option but beyond him, things are a bit sparse on the attacking depth front. An MLS proven veteran, one with some measure of positional flexibility (a Fafa Picault-type) would be a big hit. Think Florian Jungwirth, but at an attacking position. The Caps are currently one injury away from rolling with Tos Ricketts in a prominent role and while I love the guy, that is not great news.

Dajome recapturing his form will help also. I think his movement around the pitch to different positions — while commendable, the guy is a consummate pro — is hurting his form and I would be very happy to relegate the wingback experiment to the history books.

LAFC is, of course, a tough nut to crack. This is not a team that needed to reload with two aging European superstars but, nonetheless, here we are. The Caps have a full week of rest for the first time in a while and Erik Godoy and Jake Nerwinski should be available to help provide reinforcements.

Keeping expectations low is always good but the Caps have stunned LAFC at home before. Why not again?

