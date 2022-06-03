Coffee with the Caps, Friday June 3

Good Friday morning Caps fans, hope you all are gearing up for a restful weekend full of summertime fun.

The Caps will be busy this weekend, as they will be back at BC Place against their former landlords, Real Salt Lake.

This will be a tricky one — Salt Lake have been perhaps the surprise of the west, looking like the class of the conference and one of the few teams that made the playoffs last year not to step on a rake this season.

There are a few tidbits of good news. Brian White is likely to feature, as he is back to full fitness and has been training accordingly.

Spoke to #VWFC's Brian White today, he's fit, recovered and ready to play #RSL on Saturday.



“It’s good to be back. It felt like a long time to be locked away in a hotel room. It’s good to be back out, playing again.”#VANvRSL#MLS — Har Journalist (@HarJournalist) June 1, 2022

The other major piece of the attacking puzzle who has been in doubt lately is Ryan Gauld, owing to an injury sustained in the Canadian Championship last week. His status for Saturday is less certain, though it appears there is a chance he could play, with Vanni Sartini saying the Scot will be tested in training Thursday and Friday to see if he might be available.

In any event, Tristan Blackmon is also a go, while Cristian Dajome and Russell Teibert remain out with rather serious injuries sustained in the last couple of matches. No good deed goes unpunished for the Caps from an injury perspective this season.

I've got some #VWFC status updates for you: Blackmon and White have rejoined full team training, while Gauld (hamstring) jogged on the pitch and is day-to-day.



Dájome (hamstring), Hasal (hand) and Teibert (eye) remain out for this weekend.@WhitecapsFC | #VWFC pic.twitter.com/Bl6mOILaGp — Sarita Patel - 'Caps Club Reporter (@SaritaReports) May 31, 2022

And if you had tickets for the OTHER match at BC Place this weekend, well, you can try and forget about the controversy because another friendly opponent for the Canadian National Team has been obtained: Panama.

Canada Soccer announces Panama as new opponent for Men’s National Team 5 June Match



$30 Lower Bowl Tickets go on sale Wednesday 1 June at 12PM ET/3PM PT to thank Canadians for their support in light of the recently cancelled international match.



MORE: https://t.co/nwp5VnLoMo pic.twitter.com/EEl0F67Ywa — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) May 31, 2022

Not as high quality of an opponent, what with Panama being pipped to the inter-continental playoff by Costa Rica, whereas Iran would’ve been a World Cup-caliber side. But still, less political controversy and still a chance for the national team to play in Vancouver.

Now, here is your Friday dose of links and non-Caps news:

Best of the Rest

Charlotte FC took the shocking step of firing their head coach, Miguel Angel Ramirez, who was doing one of the best jobs of any manager in the league

Some MLS players who might earn European interest as the transfer window opens across the pond

To that end, Real Madrid have reportedly made an offer for highly rated Chicago Fire/USMNT keeper Gaga Slonina

On the brink of a likely move to a major European side, Jonathan David seems cool, calm and collected