Guess the Starting XI - Match 17 vs. New England

For the first time in a couple years, the Vancouver Whitecaps take on the New England Revolution, hosting the 2021 Supporters Shield winners Sunday evening at BC Place. This match will also mark the halfway point of the MLS season, which means that our first half awards and standings update will come after this match, so watch out for that!
In terms of the match itself, we did a Q & A with our friends at The Bent Musket, so check out our commentary here to get caught up to date about the match up and all things NE Revs.
As far as squad selection goes, I believe the Caps will still be without Berhalter, Baldisimo, Hasal and Gutierrez. As always though, stay tuned for any updates and I will try to post them here when available. UPDATE: as of mid-day Friday, both Jake Nerwinski and Erik Godoy are OUT for this weekend.
Ok, on to rules and standings:
- Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.
- You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.
- You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.
- All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!
- At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings.
