Guess the Starting XI - Match 17 vs. New England

Welcome back everyone.

For the first time in a couple years, the Vancouver Whitecaps take on the New England Revolution, hosting the 2021 Supporters Shield winners Sunday evening at BC Place. This match will also mark the halfway point of the MLS season, which means that our first half awards and standings update will come after this match, so watch out for that!

In terms of the match itself, we did a Q & A with our friends at The Bent Musket, so check out our commentary here to get caught up to date about the match up and all things NE Revs.

As far as squad selection goes, I believe the Caps will still be without Berhalter, Baldisimo, Hasal and Gutierrez. As always though, stay tuned for any updates and I will try to post them here when available. UPDATE: as of mid-day Friday, both Jake Nerwinski and Erik Godoy are OUT for this weekend.

