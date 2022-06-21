Guess the Starting XI - Can Champ vs. York United

Welcome back everyone.

Following a surprise 2-0 victory at FC Dallas on the weekend, the Vancouver Whitecaps will be at home on Wednesday with a chance to book themselves a ticket to the Canadian Championship final.

It appears as though Vancouver is getting all of the luck so far in this cup campaign, as they’ve avoided the other two MLS opponents in the semi-finals and are catching York United at what looks like the best possible time. York has not scored a league goal in more than a month and is 6th of 8 in the CPL table.

Defensively, York has a host of solid players, but injuries and inconsistency have really plagued them in the goal-scoring department. This will present an interesting challenge for Vanni Sartini. There’s little doubt that York will sit deep and hope for an opportunistic goal on the counter, so will the Whitecaps be patient or go on an all out attack?

Erik Godoy and Caio Alexandre were strategically rested on the weekend while Brian White and Ryan Gauld only had short sub appearances. One would think this could signal all four might start on Wednesday, but as always, Sartini is a manager that can keep you guessing.

Ok, on to rules and standings: