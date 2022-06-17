Guess the Starting XI - Match 16 at FC Dallas

Welcome back everyone.

After a soul-crushing match in Seattle mid-week, the Vancouver Whitecaps face another stern road test on Saturday, as they head down to Big D for a clash with FC Dallas.

The Whitecaps got the better of the 2nd best team in the West earlier this season in the reverse fixture at BC Place with less than a full strength lineup, but I have to imagine things will be much tougher on the road, especially with temperatures in the high 30’s.

At least this team is getting healthy though. We saw the debut of Andres Cubas in Seattle, as well as another look from Caio Alexandre. Cristian Dajome will be another player to watch this weekend, and he featured prominently in the win earlier this year against this team. Lucas Cavallini and Javain Brown are back from international duty, while Tristan Blackmon pushes closer to full fitness.

A big wild card will be how Vanni Sartini handles squad rotation. With another “biggest game of the year” versus York United in the Canadian Championship, I can’t imagine that we will see a 100% lineup sent out on the road this weekend, but I have been wrong before.

As always, I’ll update if I hear any more injury related news.

Ok, on to rules and standings.