Coffee with the Caps, Monday June 13

Good Monday morning Caps fans, hope you all are gearing up for a lovely week. If it makes it any easier, this is another one of those weeks that will feature matches for both club and country.

The Canadian National Team kicks off first, traveling to the always difficult environs of San Pedro Sula to take on Honduras.

In truth, this will probably be the first test for how much the ongoing saga has weighed on the national team. Curacao are not a walkover (I distinctly remember a Gold Cup match a couple years ago where the U.S. struggled to dispatch them) but they certainly are a much easier ask, given the current form and depth of the Canadian National Team.

Away in Honduras? That is another matter entirely, though one imagines the atmosphere won’t be quite as intense as a World Cup Qualifier. The need for mental fortitude, however, will remain in full force.

I don’t doubt the national team will rise to this challenge, as it appears the ongoing struggle with Canada Soccer (on which there don’t appear to be any meaningful updates) has actually had the effect of galvanizing them and creating a sense of unity among the players.

In some sense, how could it not? A group of people used to banding together to fight against a common opponent. It just so happens in this case that common opponent is the one who signs their paycheck.

To see how it all plays out, tune in at 7 p.m. PST tonight.

In Vancouver, meanwhile, preparations are underway for a Cascadia Derby. And while it is unlikely Andres Cubas will play a role in that match, the Caps did get some good news on his status earlier this week.

#VWFC’s Andres Cubas will be arriving this afternoon and joining his new team in Vancouver. #MLS — Har Journalist (@HarJournalist) June 11, 2022

Cubas is absolutely a player who could go right into the starting XI but one imagines that will happen at the tale end of June. A shame, because the Caps could desperately use him against a team like Seattle, who always have their number (despite struggles in the early part of the season, owing to their fight on both continental and domestic fronts).

A relatively prolonged break for the Caps will hopefully mean they have gotten a bit more healthy and given them some time to game plan for a Seattle team that has been a bit up and down. With two games in hand, the Sounders are a bit better positioned in the run for a playoff spot but they appear to be a potential rival on this front, making a result all the more vital.

