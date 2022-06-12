Guess the Starting XI - Match 15 vs. Seattle

Welcome back everyone.

The Vancouver Whitecaps are back from the international break (they didn’t really take one) and remain just one point outside the last playoff place in the Western Conference.

While it was a crazy week for Canada Soccer, things have been a bit quieter on the Whitecaps front. Andres Cubas arrived in Vancouver on Saturday, but other than that, there haven’t been any huge news stories heading into this match. Seattle is currently one point behind the Whitecaps, but with two games in hand, this year’s CONCACAF champions league winners surely pose a big threat in the West.

Tristan Blackmon should be fully available for this one and I’ll keep everyone updated on the status of Ryan Gauld, Cristian Dajome and Russell Teibert when we hear from Vanni Sartini on Monday.

