Guess the Starting XI - Match 15 vs. Seattle

Welcome back everyone.
The Vancouver Whitecaps are back from the international break (they didn’t really take one) and remain just one point outside the last playoff place in the Western Conference.
While it was a crazy week for Canada Soccer, things have been a bit quieter on the Whitecaps front. Andres Cubas arrived in Vancouver on Saturday, but other than that, there haven’t been any huge news stories heading into this match. Seattle is currently one point behind the Whitecaps, but with two games in hand, this year’s CONCACAF champions league winners surely pose a big threat in the West.
Tristan Blackmon should be fully available for this one and I’ll keep everyone updated on the status of Ryan Gauld, Cristian Dajome and Russell Teibert when we hear from Vanni Sartini on Monday.
Ok, on to rules and standings:
- Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.
- You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.
- You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.
- All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!
- At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings.
