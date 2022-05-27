Guess the Starting XI - Match 13 vs. SKC

Welcome back everyone.
I’m having a bit of a busy end to my week so I don’t have updated standings at the moment but promise to add those later today.
On the Whitecaps player availability front, there’s no news yet in terms of the couple of players still in health and safety protocols, but I will look to update as that news comes down the line.
Overall, SKC is having a nightmare season so this will be a big opportunity for the Whitecaps to jump the second worst team in the West!
Ok, on to rules and standings.
- Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.
- You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.
- You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.
- All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!
- At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings.
