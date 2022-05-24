Guess the Starting XI - Can Champ vs. Cavalry FC

Welcome back everyone.
Boy, this has been a busy stretch of matches and things have not been made any easier this past week by the Whitecaps’ health and safety woes. Unfortunately, I’m not sure how much easier it will get for the Whitecaps (as well as your predictions) on Wednesday as it will be touch and go to see who might be ready to slot back in to the lineup.
Obviously, I will endeavour to post all the pertinent updates I can in this thread, but I hope you can appreciate it’s a fluid situation! Best of luck, and hopefully the Whitecaps can overcome their road woes in this cup competition!
On to rules and standings:
- Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.
- You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.
- You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.
- All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!
- At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings.
