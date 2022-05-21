Guess the Starting XI - Match 12 vs. Charlotte FC

Welcome back everyone.

The Vancouver Whitecaps’ flurry of busy match-weeks continues on Sunday as they will be in Charlotte for a fixture with first-year MLS side Charlotte FC. So far this year, the newcomers have 13 points from 12 matches and therefore are on very comparable pace with the Whitecaps, who are also firmly in the 1.0ppg territory. In terms of recent form, it’s been a mixed bag as Charlotte is 1-1-2 in their last four, most recently losing at home to CF Montreal by a score of 2-0.

For Vancouver, you have to imagine that Ryan Gauld will have cleared protocols in time for this match, and I’ll keep his status updated here. Erik Godoy and Florian Jungwirth should also be well rested after the match off against FC Dallas midweek. Where Vanni Sartini decides to go with the back line tactically is very much a question though, as it’s swapped back and forth between a back three and back four the last couple of matches. Finally, is there a chance that Russell Teibert is ousted from the starting XI at last? After an impressive substitute showing, I wonder if Leo Owusu may have earned himself a start on the road this weekend.

Since writing this up initially, the Whitecaps had more COVID news on Friday and now the Goalkeeping position in particular is an absolute mess (no Cropper, no Boehmer). Jake Nerwinski is also out for this weekend’s contest as well as Pedro Vite.

