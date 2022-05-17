Guess the Starting XI - Match Eleven vs. FC Dallas

Welcome back everyone.
I’ll keep this brief as I’ve just completed a match preview that should provide some insights about this upcoming match-up with FC Dallas.
Importantly for our purposes, Ryan Gauld and Tos Ricketts remain out for this midweek contest. So in theory the Whitecaps should have the same host of players available as on the weekend. I’ll endeavour to add more if we hear anything from Vanni later today.
Ok, on to rules and standings.
- Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.
- You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.
- You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.
- All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!
- At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings.
