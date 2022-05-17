Guess the Starting XI - Match Eleven vs. FC Dallas

Welcome back everyone.

I’ll keep this brief as I’ve just completed a match preview that should provide some insights about this upcoming match-up with FC Dallas.

Importantly for our purposes, Ryan Gauld and Tos Ricketts remain out for this midweek contest. So in theory the Whitecaps should have the same host of players available as on the weekend. I’ll endeavour to add more if we hear anything from Vanni later today.

Ok, on to rules and standings.