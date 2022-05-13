Guess the Starting XI - Match Ten vs. SJ Earthquakes

Welcome back everyone.

It’s another quick turnaround as both the Vancouver Whitecaps and San Jose Earthquakes are coming off of action packed weeks including midweek cup contests. While Vancouver cruised over Valour, SJ gutted out a penalty shootout against the Seattle Sounders which took them to the round of 16 in the US Open Cup.

For both of these teams then, squad rotation will be a definite factor. While both Vancouver and San Jose did employ a good amount of squad rotation this midweek in order to keep their teams fresh for the weekend, the Whitecaps have been hit by the COVID protocols and now will be missing both Tosaint Ricketts and Ryan Gauld. Stay tuned for updates on team status because this could change quickly if it’s something happening within the team.

In terms of the competition itself, it seems like most of you are happy to keep the Can Champ matches as part of the overall contest, although I do like Atlantis B's idea to make it it’s own thing if the Caps make a deep run. Keep in mind that each contestant does get two free low score deductions each half of the season. So don’t fret if you missed the last one!

Ok, on to rules and standings: