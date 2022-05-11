Guess the Starting XI: Can Champ vs. Valour FC

Welcome back everyone.

Here we are again, the Vancouver Whitecaps stare down a CPL opponent in the Canadian Championship for the third year in a row...can they finally take care of business?

To be honest, your guess is as good as mine, although I have to realistically say that in spite of all the recent demons, it would still be a big upset if Valour got the better of the Whitecaps.

In terms of the lineup, this one is a bit of a shot in the dark. It’s hard to tell how may regular starters will be rested and how many will play, although Vanni Sartini has repetitively claimed this as the most important match of the season.

I’ll share what I heard from the Whitecaps camp this week, which is that 4 players who went the full 90 against TFC will also be starting in this one. Additionally, in case you haven’t heard yet, Thomas Hasal is out for at least the next two matches.

In terms of the competition itself, let me know if you want these scores included in the MLS table or if you’d like a separate table for this competition. Hopefully, the Whitecaps make it more than one round this year.

Ok, on to rules and standings we go.