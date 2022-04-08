Guess the Starting XI - Match Six vs. Portland

Welcome back, everyone.

Hark! The Vancouver Whitecaps won a match.

It was nice to see the Whitecaps get in the win column last weekend and start to build some positive momentum in 2022. Each match this season, it’s felt like the Whitecaps have been improving in some areas, but up until last weekend, they had been unable to translate those improvements to meaningful results on the pitch. Don’t get me wrong, the performance last Saturday was far from perfect, but at least the Whitecaps will have some added swagger as they defend home turf against the Portland Timbers this Saturday night.

Now, looking back at the lineup predictions from last week, Vanni Sartini certainly did not make things easy. Part of this was the lack of certainty injury wise coming out of the int. break. Normally I would have posted a more up to date injury list in the thread, but last week leading into the match I did not have reliable information either way on a number of players. Especially with Brain White and Ryan Gauld, I heard a number of conflicting reports as to their status throughout the week, so I didn’t want to sway anyone's picks with what very well could have been misleading information. Hopefully, there will be less uncertainty injury wise going into this one.

Injury Updates: Last I’ve heard, Tristan Blackmon is expected to be available but I have doubts if he’ll start. Erik Godoy is still out, as is Caio Alexandre. Meanwhile, both Brian White and Ryan Gauld should be availiable to start.

Obviously, Ryan Raposo was a big surprise last week, so it will be interesting to see who starts at wing back this Saturday. Also, I would have to imagine that Lucas Cavallini, Cristian Dajome, and Pedro Vite will all be hungry to get back into the starting XI.

Looking at Portland, their start to the season has been chaotic, to say the least. They've already had three players sent off in six matches, and sport a record of 1-3-2. Most recently, they dropped a 3-1 decision against the LA Galaxy at providence park in which Chicharito had a brace. No one has conceded more goals than Portland so far in the West, with 11 goals against, but they’ve also been decent offensively with 7 goals for. In particular, goalkeeping in absence of Steve Clark and the play of Portland’s wide players has been a problem so far this year.

