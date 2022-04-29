Coffee with the Caps, Friday April 29

Good Friday morning Caps fans, hope you all are nearing the finish line of this week and are ready to go for the weekend.

I’m writing this on about 4 hours of sleep, so this will be a truncated column. But you have, almost assuredly, seen the big news: The Caps’ have officially secured the services of defensive midfielder Andres Cubas from Nimes Olympique in France.

The fee paid for the Argentine is rumored to be around $3 million, which seems entirely reasonable to me for a player of this quality. Cubas’ arrival officially fills up all of the team’s designated player slots AND young money slots.

With the signing of Cubas, #VWFC have now filled all 3 of their DP spots and all 3 of their u22 spots, at a cost of …



Cavallini - $5m

Gauld - $385k

Cubas - $3m

Caicedo - $2.5m

Alexandre - $4m

Vite - $2.5m



Total - $17,385,000 — (@GlassCityFC) April 28, 2022

It is not clear when we might see Cubas on the pitch, with visa and other paperwork yet to be finalized, but one hopes it might be sooner rather than later (hopefully by mid-May), as the Caps need him desperately.

As a point of fact, the Caps also need to make another move (or two) before the window slams shut on May 4. Whether that will come to fruition remains to be seen but one imagines Axel Schuster is a busy man at the moment, working the phones.

Good news for your nerves: The Caps are off this weekend (owing to Seattle’s CONCACAF Champions League final second leg on Wednesday) and we all are spared some more existential hand wringing.

Onto the links ...

