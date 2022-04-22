Coffee with the Caps, Friday April 22

Good Friday morning Caps fans, I hope you all have had a good week and are ready to wind down and take a load off.

We are quickly crossing back into territory where I’m unsure if I’m looking forward to Caps’ matches or not. But nonetheless, time marches forward and Vancouver takes on Austin FC tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. PST.

If you’re looking for some good news, news reports in both France and North America say the Caps appear to be closing in on Andres Cubas, with the big issues out of the way and visa/medical/final details in the process of getting worked out.

Now also reported in France by @Jon_LeGossip! Was told yesterday that #VWFC were optimistic to announce this very soon. Medical and paperwork still needs to be completed, however. Also has a US visa which makes things a bit easier. https://t.co/ZNnDBRyUhP — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) April 21, 2022

It cannot be overstated how much the Caps need this move to go through — it won’t solve everything but it’ll go a long way towards addressing the team’s biggest need. If the Caps can avoid their recent curse of having transfers drag out (usually for bureaucratic reasons) and get Cubas in post haste, that would be the icing on the cake.

Comparisons to Diego Chara are encouraging, if for no other reason than the Caps have been bitten by the Portland midfielder over the years and it will be nice to have some sort of response. But the Chara-like mold is what many hoped Janio Bikel would grow into and it never happened to the satisfaction of the club.

And the transfer would get some good energy and wind back in the Caps’ sails. And, at this point, that will be a much needed boost, with everything (on the pitch and otherwise) going against them at the moment.

We obviously will be trumpeting the signing and what it all means when the Is are dotted and the Ts are crossed.

