Report Card: ‘Caps fall in Montreal

At the jaws of death, it looked like the Whitecaps were about to salvage a point against fierce rivals CF Montreal. Unfortunately, VAR called back Tossaint Ricketts’ and the Whitecaps were left to settle for the result they were playing for: an uninspiring loss. How did the individual players do? Find out below:

Thomas Hasal: 5.0

It was not a good game for Hasal. Getting scored within the first minute definitely set the tone for the rest of the match. Composure was not Hasal’s strong suit as he conceded early in both halves, souring any other details of his performance to follow.

Jake Nerwinski: 6.0

Jake was the strongest defender the Whitecaps had on the field today. That’s not saying much in a game vastly dominated by the Montreal outfit, but it’s good that Nerwinski isn’t a liability anymore. Something about the right back position will be brought up later.

Ranko Veselinovic: 5.5

Ranko was also average in this game. He was forced to make many tackles as Montreal pushed for most of the game. The two goas conceded are not a good look for the usually composed defender.

Tristan Blackmon: 5.0

An absolute shocker from the most reliable defender in the Whitecaps lineup this year. It truly was not Blackmon’s game as the first goal came from his side and should have done more to stop attacks on the backline. It wasn’t a surprise to see him substituted early as something new had to be done.

Cristian Dajome: 5.5

Dajome had a quiet game, again for more players that was the case, and the Colombian was only able to register one shot on target all night. For a player who was originally bought as an attacking option, using him at left back has really lowered the creative options for the team, as they currently suffer their worst stretch of games in their history.

Sebastian Berhalter: 5.5

The stronger of the two midfielders, Berhalter’s relative inexperience is something the Whitecaps will have a joy in discovering. You can tell that with more responsibility and trust given to him, he could develop into quite a solid player.

Javain Brown: 5.0

At fault for the first goal, Brown did not have a good game. Replaced by Gutierrez, Brown was just not at it, mistiming tackles, conceding easy fouls that made it hard for the Whitecaps to leave their area in the first half.

Russel Teibert: 5.5

Like usual, Teibert played how Teibert does, nothing exceptional outside of potentially assisting Ricketts had the goal not been called back.

Ryan Gauld: 5.5

Taken off due to concussion protocol, Gauld wasn’t really able to do much. His quick substitution resulted on minimal impact on the match.

Deiber Caicedo: 5.0

Caicedo did not offer anything tonight. With no shots on target and only one successful dribble the entire night, Caicedo was the weakest link in the team tonight.

Brian White: 6.5

White was by far the Whitecaps’ best player, but that’s not saying much. He had a decent outing, and his goal saved him from having as much impact as Caicedo did. He was in position when he needed to be but the fire of last season just doesn’t seem to be there

Pedro Vite: 5.5

Vite took over Gauld’s role for the game, and he brought the usual dynamism that he has shown to have whenever he’s been offered a chance to play. His energy is something to be commended as he looks to bring the tempo of the team up whenever he hits the field. Unfortunately, tonight the team wasn’t able to match the energy.

Lucas Cavallini: 6.0

Cavallini followed suit, bringing aggression to the match along with the usual Cavallini antics. He had the most shots out of the entire team and although he did try to fight at least a number of players, he did technically “assist” the White goal.

Ryan Raposo: 5.5

Raposo had his usual impact to the game, it’s good to see him get more minutes but there isn’t much more to say about that.

Michael Baldisimo: 5.5

Baldisimo had much of the same game as Raposo. More of the usual, with nothing of note to add. It’s a shame the promise he showed in 2020 seems to have all but dried up.

Cristian Gutierrez: 6.0

Guti brought exactly what the team needed, and it was refreshing to see him at his best again. If he can continue to play like this and encourage the rest of the team to so as well, it would hopefully lead to a change of fortunes for the Whitecaps, something they need desperately soon.

Tossaint Ricketts: 5.5

Had Ricketts scored the goal, he would have had a higher rating, but he wasn’t able to do much outside of that moment of seeming magic.

