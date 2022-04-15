Guess the Starting XI - Match Seven at CF Montreal

Welcome back everyone.

It’s the first Canadian match-up of the year for the Vancouver Whitecaps as they head out on the road for the next three contests (scratch that, now that the Seattle game is delayed it’s only two). While Vancouver did secure some valuable home points against SKC, dropping all three points at home against Portland was a disappointing result, so Vanni Sartini & Co. will certainly be looking to make up some points on this upcoming road trip.

So far this season, CF Montreal has been a bit up and down. Like many teams in MLS that have to deal with early season CONCACAF Champions League duty, Montreal really struggled out of the gates trying to balance both competitions. However, since being eliminated by Cruz Azul, things have turned around for Wilfried Nancy’s team. Montreal is undefeated in their last three matches and it took a wild comeback in Atlanta prior to the intentional break to prevent Montreal for securing the full nine points over their last three MLS matches.

There are plenty of familiar names on this CF Montreal team as well. Obviously, Kamal Miller, Alistair Johnston, and more recently Ismael Kone will be well known to those who have followed the national team, while Joel Waterman adds further Canadian content to Montreal’s back-line. Up front, former Whitecap Kei Kamara has earned two straight starts after signing late in the off-season and Djordje Mihailovic has been in terrific form with three goals and an assist so far this year.

For Vancouver, Tristan Blackmon should be available to start once again, while Caio Alexandre is unfortunately out long term and Erik Godoy is still unavailable per Vanni Sartini’s reports this week at training. Other than that, the Whitecaps should have a full squad of players available for selection, so your guess is as good as mine!

Thanks to the couple of you who self reported my counting errors from the SKC match, I went back and have now corrected those scores in the table. Apologies!

Ok, on we go to rules and standings: