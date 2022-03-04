Guess the Starting XI - Match Two vs. NYCFC

Welcome back everyone.

It was great to see such a healthy turnout for the return of Guess the Starting XI last weekend so thanks to everyone who got involved!

Unfortunately, things did not go fantastically for the blue and white on the road in Ohio but the Whitecaps will be looking to rekindle some of the home magic they enjoyed at the end of last season against the reigning MLS Cup Champions this weekend.

A few of you were appropriately pessimistic last week and got a jump on the pack in the prediction contest, but Vanni Sartini kept the lineup difficult to predict with a few surprising moves. After last week’s struggles, I imagine Vanni will be making a few alterations for this one.

Caio Alexandre remains unavailable for VWFC and Brian White’s status, at this point, is still unknown. Good luck everyone, here are the rules and standings as always.