Guess the Starting XI - Match Two vs. NYCFC

Welcome back everyone.
It was great to see such a healthy turnout for the return of Guess the Starting XI last weekend so thanks to everyone who got involved!
Unfortunately, things did not go fantastically for the blue and white on the road in Ohio but the Whitecaps will be looking to rekindle some of the home magic they enjoyed at the end of last season against the reigning MLS Cup Champions this weekend.
A few of you were appropriately pessimistic last week and got a jump on the pack in the prediction contest, but Vanni Sartini kept the lineup difficult to predict with a few surprising moves. After last week’s struggles, I imagine Vanni will be making a few alterations for this one.
Caio Alexandre remains unavailable for VWFC and Brian White’s status, at this point, is still unknown. Good luck everyone, here are the rules and standings as always.
- Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.
- You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.
- You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.
- All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!
- At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings.
