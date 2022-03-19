Guess the Starting XI - Match Four at LAFC

Welcome back everyone. Hope you’ve had a good week.
In terms of the essentials, Caio Alexandre, Erik Godoy and Brian White are all out, while Ryan Gauld is questionable. Other than that, it will be up to Vanni to decide on the best way to tackle a good looking LAFC side that is undefeated so far this year.
Ok, on we go to rules and standings. Good luck everyone!
- Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.
- You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.
- You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.
- All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!
- At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings.
