Guess the Starting XI - Match Three at Houston Dynamo

Welcome back everyone.

I hope you’ve enjoyed the first two matches of the year, despite the fact the Vancouver Whitecaps have yet to produce a goal and only have a single point to show for it.

Nonetheless, facing the two most recent MLS champions was always going to be difficult, and it’s possible that the Houston Dynamo this week represent one of this teams best chances to grab valuable away points in the next run of road matchups, which will have VWFC face LAFC, Austin, Montreal and Seattle.

The availability of Brian White remains a big question, but other than that, I would imagine the lineup will look much the same, although Vanni Sartini is prone to the odd surprise. When looking at possible candidates to slot in, perhaps we could see a start for Seb Berhalter, Marcus Godinho, Javain Brown or Pedro Vite. Lastly, as far as I’m aware, both Erik Godoy and Caio Alexandre remain out for the time being.

On the predictions front, Isabelt is back again this season and has taken an early lead in the standings, although a number of you were all over the lineup last week, earning yourselves a full 15 points. A shout-out to AtlantisB as well for being the only participant last week to correctly predict a draw.

I’m working on my excel skills this year, so the whole table is now formatted from highest to lowest cumulative score. If you see anything that looks funky about your score, be sure to let me know, as I do go in and manually count your points, so there’s always the potential for human error here and there!

Alright, best of luck everyone, here are the rules and standings.