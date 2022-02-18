Coffee with the Caps, Friday February 18

Good Friday morning Caps fans, hope you all are settling in for a relaxing weekend. It is the last one for awhile with no MLS on the horizon so take a deep breath and buckle up for whatever the heck is coming next over the ensuing nine months.

We are excited to bring you easily the sauciest, most hotly anticipated news of the offseason. No, it isn’t a new signing or a tactical wrinkle — its a new kit announcement.

The nice thing about supporting the Caps is they are generally able to avoid the worst kits Adidas and MLS throws out, simply by virtue of the fact that they have one of the best color schemes in the league (Sporting Kansas City reaps a similar benefit). In recent years, whomever designs the kits has been on a heater, specifically with both iterations of the hoop kit (one of which happily sits in my closet).

Well, call this year’s offering Hoop Kit 2: Electric Boogaloo. The club, applying rudimentary logic as to how to separate supporters from their hard earned loonies and toonies, is rolling out a beautiful hoop kit, mainly clad in blue but with a white hoop in the middle, or the inverse of the home jersey.

Our city is This City. This City is Whitecaps FC.



Get yours HERE ➡️ https://t.co/L87BYW4tse#VWFC │ #ThisCity pic.twitter.com/LQUMBjoETx — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) February 17, 2022

This is the first time the Caps have worn an away kit of this shade blue since the Sea-to-Sky kit, which I am an avowed supporter of (I might be the only one).

Still, this is one of my favorite jerseys of the MLS era and is one I will seriously consider purchasing (maybe once the prices drop slightly). The throwback to the NASL days makes it even more welcome, as fans have been clamoring for a modern take on that classic shirt for years.

Some members of the fanbase reasonably refuse to spend money on club merch in service of the current owners.

But it was fun seeing the Caps get some nice kudos from MLS watchers across the league who were complimenting them on a kit well done.

Sure, you don’t get points based off what you wear and if you’re in the basement, you could be wearing silk stitched together with gold thread and it wouldn’t matter. And if the team falls short of expectation, at least they won’t be doing so in Arbutus Brown, eh?

But, hey, the season is still a week out and we might as well embrace the look good, feel good mantra. The Caps beat their lone MLS opponent on the preseason docket, complete with a Brian White hat trick. Sure, Caio Alexandre doesn’t have his visa yet, but the vibes are still good, right? Right?

Best of the Rest

The Caps did in fact beat LA Galaxy 4-2 in their last tune up before traveling to Columbus to kick off their season for real. Shoutout to Gio Aguillar, who bagged his second goal of the preseason and seems to be playing his way into a roster spot.

The Canadian Women’s National Team got their 2022 underway with a 1-1 draw against England

Forge FC held up well in their CONCACAF Champions League debut, falling 1-0 to Cruz Azul. Montreal Impact, meanwhile, conceded late to fall to Santos Laguna

Meanwhile, New England Revolution will cruise to the next round after AS Cavaly dropped out of the competition due to visa issues

I’m glad we’re not the only ones salty that preseason matches weren’t streamed

Chicago Fire are continuing their spending spree, nearing a deal for Atlas winger Jairo Torres