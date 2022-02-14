Coffee with the Caps, Monday February 14

Good Monday morning Caps fans, and a happy Valentine’s Day as well. For those who enjoy the feeling that love is in the air, we wish you a pleasant day. For those who do not ... well, there’s this blog.

The Caps’ preseason tour continues on, this time with what will hopefully be the first of many wins in 2022. A Giovanni Aguilar goal saw off San Diego Loyal 1-0.

The highlights are, well, highlights, but the Caps had no problem creating some gilded chances, though their finishing let them down a bit. Aguillar’s goal came off the back of some really nice ball movement from side to side and a really dangerous cross from Cristian Gutierrez, who seemed to have a good match.

All the main action from the 'Caps 1-0 win over San Diego Loyal #VWFC pic.twitter.com/8RJFT0Im6E — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) February 13, 2022

There have been some transfer rumblings that the Caps are interested in DC United defensive midfielder Junior Moreno.

Former DC United midfielder, Junior Moreno, is said to be joining the Whitecaps. #VWFC https://t.co/zD83woiqGu — (@GlassCityFC) February 12, 2022

Subsequent reports have said there isn’t any real validity to the rumors, which I’m fine with as I don’t have a particular interest in a player who would 1) take up an international spot, 2) has been average for DC United and 3) lacks much resale value due to his age. It also would be a bit odd after the team dealt for Sebastian Berhalter, who seemed to be the Janio Bikel replacement.

Moreover, one wonders if the plan is for Aguillar to potentially be a player to provide some midfield depth or potentially alternate between the reserve side and the first team. We’ve talked at length here about how intriguing the rookie’s skillset is if he can get it to translate to the MLS level. The Caps don’t really need another box-to-box midfielder in the first team and I don’t have a great grasp as to how Aguillar (and fellow rookie Simon Becher) have been doing in training but a goal is a nice touch for him, not who I expected to see on the scoresheet in last night’s match.

The Caps end their preseason tour with a match against MLS opposition, taking on LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park. They also will have an intersquad match on Saturday, February 19 with some of the MLS NEXT Pro players, which is kind of a nice touch, as fans will be invited to attend free of charge. We also will get a look at the new kits, which is always a lightning rod for debate.

Best of the Rest

Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed Alphonso Davies is “on the road to recovery” from myocarditis, great news all around

Kekuta Manneh has found a new home with San Antonio FC in the USL

In a real sign that the season is not far away, the CONCACAF Champions League kicks off this week, with Colorado Rapids, Montreal Impact, NYCFC and New England Revolution serving as MLS’ standard bearers

Charlotte FC’s coach is sounding the alarm about the current state of the expansion side’s roster, as their debut nears