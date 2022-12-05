Coffee with the Caps, Monday December 5

Good Monday morning Caps fans, hope your weekend was a restful one and you are locked and loaded to take on the week.

I’m on the road and on my iPad so this will be a brief column but I figured it would be notable to point out the official demise of CONCACAF at the 2022 World Cup with the U.S. losing 3-1 to Netherlands, a result I’m sure some Canadian fans took schadenfreude in. Hey, at least we made it that far.

And in good news for the Canadians, CF Montreal’s Ismael Kone is the latest player from the club headed abroad, with his move to Watford finalized. On paper a good move for the youngster, as he can be a cog for a team that is in a good position for promotion back to the Premier League but can get the learning experience that comes from the Championship.

If you want more details on what the Kone move means for Watford and beyond, our friend Caleb Wilkins runs it down for his other employer. We aren’t jealous, we promise.

Best of the Rest

Despite the disappointing performance, the Canadian men will leave Qatar with a healthy amount of compensation

An Alphonso Davies-backed academy is bearing fruit for the Whitecaps academy

LA Galaxy were hit with major sanctions, notably a $1 million loss in GAM, for breaking the rules when signing Cristian Pavon

Sounds like Michael Baldisimo is nearing a deal with San Jose Earthquakes after the club picked him in the re-entry draft. If so, best wishes to Baldi

Per Sources, the San Jose Earthquakes are close to signing Michael Baldisimo. The 22 year old has already followed the #Quakes74 on Instagram. Stay tuned. #MLS #VWFC pic.twitter.com/h04PxnhykZ — Favian Renkel (@FavianRenkel) December 4, 2022

MLS’ deal with Apple TV has been a reported boon for advertising. It probably comes out to an extra $37 per club, but hey every little bit counts right