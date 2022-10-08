Guess the Starting XI - Match 34 @ Minnesota United

Welcome back everyone.
I can’t believe I’m saying this, but we’ll have to consider what to do with the contest if the Whitecaps make the playoffs. What seemed basically impossible a couple of weeks ago is now very much on the table for Vancouver and that will make for a mouth-watering decision day. My suggestion would be that if the Whitecaps do in fact make the playoffs, we add those games (however many of them happen to occur) to the cumulative contest, but let me know your thoughts.
For everything you need to know about the match up, check out our preview here.
Ok, on to rules and standings, and good luck everyone:
- Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.
- You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.
- You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.
- All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!
- At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings.
