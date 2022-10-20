Guess the Starting XI : 2022 Season End Awards

Welcome back everyone.

So, the 2022 Regular Season has come to an end. Unfortunately, with the Vancouver Whitecaps missing out on decision day, there will be no playoff portion of the Guess the Starting XI Contest this season.

What this does mean, however, is that it’s time to hand out some awards for the season-long contest. First and foremost, I just wanted to give a huge shoutout to everyone who participated week in and week out over the course of the last nine months. It’s been fun to follow the highs and lows of the Whitecaps’ season alongside you, and this contest, I find, always provides a little bit of extra excitement come matchday.

Now, on to the results. I’ll remind everyone that these final results include deducting your two lowest scores (or missed weeks) from the second half of the season. The week-to-week scores of the second half are shown here, while the final total is comprised of all 37 MLS matches plus Candian Championship contests. If you see anything that looks strange, be sure to let me know as well.

First and foremost, a big congratulations to our 2022 Guess the Starting XI Champion: rvb97!!!

rvb97 had a clutch second half of the season to take home the 2022 title and unseat Isabelt, who was the 2021 Champion, as well as the leader at the end of the first half of 2022. They scored 10+ points in all but three weeks in the second half of 2022 and those predictions were punctuated by a perfect score against Houston back on August 5th. This is a mightily impressive showing, especially with Vanni Sartini’s tendency to surprise us regularly.

Elsewhere in the table, Island Life took the final step on the podium and earned a perfect score on the Whitecaps’ away day in Cincinnati. The battle for 4th was also tight with AtlantisB and AmandaC just four points apart.

Once again, thanks to everyone who participated this season, even if it was just for a couple of weeks, and we hope to have you back once again in 2023.

As for the winner, we should have a special prize from the Whitecaps in store for you, so we’ll get in touch in terms of how you can claim that prize.

Enjoy the offseason everyone and stay tuned for more VWFC content on the site!