Coffee with the Caps, Monday October 16

Good Monday morning Caps fans, hope you all are waking up and doing well after the weekend.

In Caps world, things are pretty quiet. In fact, with the Canucks up and running again, Vancouver sports fans have new heartbreak to enjoy and await.

But elsewhere, the playoffs are off to a flying start, with the first round wrapping up with two more games tonight.

In a home upset, New York Red Bulls fell to FC Cincinnati behind a penalty from Luciano Acosta and a late goal from Brandon Vazquez, as the in-form striker continues to make his case for a U.S. Men’s National Team role and FCC makes a case for being a dark horse contender. Meanwhile, for New York Red Bulls, it is a disappointing home defeat in front of a disappointing home atmosphere after a season where they were good but not great.

In the west, LA Galaxy used a second half goal from Julian Araujo to ease by Nashville SC. The Galaxy, while screamingly inconsistent at times, entered the playoffs on the heels of a four game unbeaten run (indeed, their last loss was the 3-0 stinker at BC Place against the Caps) and appear in good form. But we will once again get a playoff El Traffico to really test the mettle of the Galaxy.

Sunday brought even more chaos in an Austin FC/Real Salt Lake tie that featured four goals, including a penalty in the dying embers of the match, a red card and an Austin FC victory in a penalty shootout. They will take on the winner of the FC Dallas/Minnesota United tilt tonight.

And CF Montreal showed out to represent Canada, winning 2-0 over Orlando City SC. Montreal were clearly the better side and imposed their will on Orlando for much of the match but didn’t strike until a second half goal from Ismael Kone. They got a second on the heels of a stoppage time penalty but Montreal have the feel of a team that has really kicked into another gear at the right time. They will play the winner of the NYCFC/Inter Miami game tonight.

Best of the Rest

A heartening interview with Ryan Gauld in the Daily Record where he appears optimistic about the Vancouver project

Finalists for the end of season awards are out and there are few surprises

Two more goals for Jonathan David have made him the top scorer in Ligue 1 this season, attracting more speculation of a potential transfer

The NWSL playoffs are also underway and the league attendance record was set twice Sunday, first in Houston’s loss to KC Current and then in San Diego Wave’s win over Chicago