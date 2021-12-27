Coffee with the Caps, Monday December 27

Good Monday morning Caps fans, hope you all had a safe and joyful holiday over the weekend. If you’re off this week, enjoy the last days of 2021. If you’re back at your desk, well, hopefully these stories will take your mind off work.

It is largely quiet on the western front, thanks to the holidays, so this going to be a shorter column. But check back Friday, as we use the New Years holiday as a chance to run down the year in review for the Caps and Canadian soccer in general.

Unlike most post mortems that we’ve done in recent years, this one will be much more positive and actually looks ahead to 2022 with some sense of anticipation, rather than “boy, I hope it’s better than last year.” While the rest of our world disintegrates, it’s nice to have a positive note to speak of.

With that, here are the hottest links, right off the press, including some news about major US and Canadian national team players and more.

Best of the Rest

Cyle Latin continued his good form over the weekend, with links to English teams abounding in the transfer market. He can agree to a free transfer starting in January.

In the category of news that we have come to expect, Alphonso Davies was named Canadian soccer player of the year.

Some of the names in this list are sensible and some are just silly. Any players here the Caps should be targeting?

Ricardo Pepsi appears to be nearing a transfer to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg from FC Dallas

Water shortages in the west have forced MLS teams and other pro sports franchises to get creative